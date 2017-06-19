× Police using DNA evidence to solve Lebanon murder and knife attack

LEBANON, IND. – Police are using DNA evidence and tips from the public to solve a murder in Lebanon. Police say Sunday morning a couple was attacked inside of their home, a man killed and a woman severely injured.

“Shocking…this is a very small and tight-knit community,” said Lebanon Police Chief Tyson Warmoth.

73-year-old Max Foster stabbed to death by an intruder.

“It is very rare that we have violent crime like this in Lebanon,” said Chief Warmoth.

Max’s wife 68-year-old Sonja Foster also severely injured by a man police say came in the back-door and attacked the couple while they were asleep. Sonja was able to get away and ran for help.

“Miss Foster put up a very good fight, she put up a very good fight,” said Chief Warmoth.

Police have 19-year-old Zachariah Wright in custody as a person of interest. Right now, he is being held on a probation violation. Police are processing DNA evidence found inside of the home to determine whether charges will be filed against Wright in the attack.

“There are some blood and possibly some hair evidence,” said Chief Warmoth.

Police are also investigating whether Wright is connected to a burglary that happened down the street, just a short time before the attack. We spoke with a neighbor who told police that she spotted a strange man in the area at least twice in the week before the attack.

“The guy looked out of place. He walked around the house and turned around and came back it was a just odd,” said Chief Warmoth.

No charges have yet been filed against Wright. He remains behind bars at the Boone County Jail.