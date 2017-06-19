× Police: Series of Monday morning gas station robberies may be connected

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a series of Monday morning gas station robberies that may be connected.

The first robbery was reported between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. at a Mobil gas station located at 2944 Shelby St. A man walked into the gas station, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired.

Police said the suspect in that case was described as a black male, about 6’2” wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD said there was an attempted robbery at a Shell gas station at 2304 Madison Ave. Two men entered the store and one of them was armed with a handgun. They demanded money from the clerk, who was behind a bulletproof barrier. The clerk closed the window, and the men ran off empty-handed.

Around 5:10 a.m., another attempted robbery was reported at 1500 E. Prospect St. The only employee in the store said someone entered with a gun and ordered everyone to get down on the floor and hand over money. The clerk, who was locked behind a bulletproof partition, refused. The suspect tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the protected area and then ran off with another suspect, police said. The other suspect had been serving as a lookout.

Police believe the pair also tried unsuccessfully to rob a Village Pantry at 730 S. State Ave. just before the attempted robbery on Prospect Street.

Descriptions of the suspect in the robberies all match, police said, and investigators believe the incidents are related.