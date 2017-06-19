Police searching for suspects who tied up T-Mobile employees, robbed Indianapolis store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are searching for two suspects who robbed a T-Mobile store on the southeast side.

IMPD says two black males entered the store in the 4900 block of S. Emerson Ave. around 8 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

Police say an employee was about to lock the front door when the suspects forced him and another employee into a back room at gunpoint. Officers say the employees then had their hands taped behind their backs.

The suspects got away with cell phones and other electronic equipment. Both fled the scene through the back door.

One of the suspects is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 to 150 lbs. with long dreads. He was wearing a red shirt, red shorts, black gloves and black shoes with white trim. He was reportedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as being between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a red hoodie, grey shorts, a white mask, one glove on his right hand and white shoes.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information regarding the robbery, call Crime Stopper of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.