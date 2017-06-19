× Police search for suspect after bank robbery on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery on the south side of Indianapolis. The robbery occurred around 12 p.m. at the Chase Bank located near the intersection of Carson Avenue and South Keystone Avenue.

There were around 6 people inside the bank at the time of the robbery. Authorities have not yet released a suspect description . They will not disclose the amount of cash the suspect took from the bank at this time.

We will update this story when more information is made available.