× One person remains hospitalized following Greenfield church van crash that injured multiple children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials say one person remains in the hospital following a serious crash involving a church van.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Friday in front of Hancock Regional Hospital, located at 801 North State Street in Greenfield.

Eleven pre-teen students and two adults were injured in the three-vehicle crash. The one who remains hospitalized is Joy Marks, 69, who was a passenger in one of the cars. She is listed in stable condition.

Officials say by Saturday afternoon, all the children and the van’s driver had been released from the hospital.

The investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash are ongoing. Officials believe a Frey Water Care truck was traveling north on State Street when it ran a stop light at Boyd Avenue and hit the church van traveling west on Boyd Avenue.

The driver of the church van, 24-year-old Alycia Knox of Greenfield, was briefly knocked unconscious, causing the van to accelerate northbound before hitting a utility pole and overturning. The third car was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street when it was hit by the truck.

The truck was driven by Clayton Farrell, 20, of Indianapolis. At this time officials say it has not been determined what charges he could face.