Mother of teen fatally shot looking to start nursing career

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- While police search for a teen's killer, his mother is turning her pain into a way to help others.

Police said Dijon Anderson, 18, was one of three teens shot May 6th. One lived, another died at the scene and Anderson was rushed to Sidney and Lois Eskanazi Hospital where he spent the next two and a half weeks fighting to live before passing away.

"It was hard you know to see him fighting for his life," she said.

Frazier said she's always wanted to help others, but seeing the care her son received while hospitalized is inspiring her to look into becoming a nurse.

"Hopefully, you know, I can do the same as those nurses did for me, you know, be there and be comforting and show love and compassion to others and you know just going through this makes me want to help anyway I can," Frazier said.

The help comes at a time of need for Indiana. The Indiana State Nurse's Association said a poll of its membership showed most responding nurses felt there was a shortage.

"We've got a growing demand for healthcare services as well as a looming bubble of nurse retirements and that creates a strain on our nursing workforce," Blayne Miley, the director of policy for ISNA, said.

Frazier wants to join that workforce not only to help, but to carry on her son's legacy.

"Dijon was always looking to help someone," she said.

If you have any information about the shooting, call police or Central Indiana Crimestoppers.