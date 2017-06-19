× Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Lafayette homes, demanding oral sex from woman

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Lafayette police arrested a burglary suspect who allegedly demanded oral sex from the victim.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Julia Lane on June 18 around 5:30 a.m. The female victim told police the man entered her residence while she was sleeping. When she woke up, she said the suspect, later identified as Jamaar Todd, 24, of Chicago, was exposing himself to her and demanding oral sex.

She was able to get out of the home and call police to provide a description of Todd, who then fled the scene.

A short time later, a man matching the suspect’s description entered another residence in the 3900 block of Sickle Court. The second victim told police he had been sleeping on the couch and found the suspect in his hallway when he woke up.

He yelled at Todd, who then ran out the back door.

Police later found a man matching the description near Julia Lane and Sickle Court. After collecting evidence, Todd was arrested on charges of burglary, sexual battery and criminal confinement. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.