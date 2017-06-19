Lower humidity has arrived, but the heat and humidity return later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be a COMFORTABLE day! Lower humidity has arrived and you'll definitely notice a difference throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid-upper 70s in Indy to the low 80s south of I-70.

Scattered clouds will build back in during the afternoon. After lunch time, there is a chance for a pop up shower. Here is a look at 2 p.m. If you happen to get under one of these showers, it will be light and brief. Not everyone will see the rain today.

We'll see plenty of sunshine over the next four days. Temperatures will heat up as well. The humidity will make a comeback on Thursday with highs near 90. Low to moderate humidity will be with us through Wednesday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances go up Friday through Sunday. None of those days will be a wash out, just a bit more unsettled.