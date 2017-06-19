Person of interest in Lebanon deadly home invasion talks from jail: ‘I didn’t do it’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. -- A 19-year-old is defending himself from behind bars. In a jailhouse interview, Zachariah Wright told FOX59 that he had nothing to do with a deadly home invasion.

“I didn’t do this or anything like this,” said Wright, a Boone County inmate.

Sunday morning, police were called to the Foster’s home in the 500 block of Dicks Street. Detectives found 73-year-old Maxwell Foster dead with several stab wounds. Foster’s wife, 68-year-old Sonja was seriously injured but managed to escaped and flagged down help.

Police say Maxwell and Sonja were stabbed while sleeping.

“Ya, I feel bad for these people. I don’t even know who these people are. I don’t even know their names. I don’t even know where the house is that they were talking about on Dicks Street or anything,” said Wright.

Hours after the crime, police received a tip that Wright was bragging about the crime. Wright was arrested on a probation violation. Police are calling Wright a person of interest. Neighbors reportedly told investigators they saw a man who looked like Wright nearby that morning.

“It may have been a person that looked like me. I wasn’t in that area at that time,” said Wright.

Lebanon police tell FOX59, the killer’s blood and hair were collected from inside the home. DNA evidence is being processed.

“No, I’m not worried at all,” said Wright.

Wright says he doesn’t know who did this heinous crime, but he does know it wasn’t him.

“I’ve never done anything violent. I’ve never even been in a fist fight before, other than, you know, wrestling with my brother and stuff. I’m just not that type of person, anybody you talk to that knows me would tell you the same,” said Wright.

Police say prior to the attack on the Fosters, there was a burglary nearby. Investigators are looking to see if Wright is responsible for that crime.

Wright has not been charged in connection with the deadly home invasion.