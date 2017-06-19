× Fun runs, food trucks and Fever games head up a very busy week of activities for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fun runs, food trucks and Fever games head up a very busy week of activities for downtown Indianapolis this week.

Drivers will encounter runners in downtown Wednesday night for the IU Alumni Running Club 5k Run, while Food Truck Friday will result in Georgia Street being closed that day and the retirement party for former Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings will bring about an increased crowd for the Saturday night basketball game.

Other events happening during the week include:

Wednesday, June 21

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

The NorthWest, SouthEast and SouthWest Quadrants and south spoke of Monument Circle will be closed 2 – 10 p.m. for Monumental Yoga.

The Inaugural IU Alumni Running Club 5K will result in partial closures form 6 – 8 p.m. The following roads will be affected:

Georgia Street between College Avenue and East Street

East Street between Georgia and McCarty streets

Virginia Avenue between East and McCarty streets

Louisiana Street between East Street and College Avenue

McCarty Street between East Street and Virginia Avenue

Friday, June 23

Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

The Indy Ultimate will result in partial closures along the route from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The following roads will be totally closed beginning at 5 a.m.:

Blackford Street between New York and Wabash streets

North Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

East half of Monument Circle

South lane of Georgia Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Monday and Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon.

An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday evening.

A Concert at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn may cause increased traffic around White River State Park Friday evening.