Crews repair water main break, large sinkhole on Indy’s near northeast side

Posted 8:59 am, June 19, 2017, by

Photo of sink hole on Bloyd Avenue on June 19, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews with Citizens Energy Group are working to repair a water main break on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

There are three cast-iron water mains in the area from North Keystone Avenue to the Interstate 70 underpass and crews are currently working to identify the location of the break.

There is also a large sinkhole at Bloyd Avenue as a result of the water main break. Repairs are expected to last several hours.

Water service is currently interrupted in the area.

