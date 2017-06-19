× Left 2 lanes of SB I-465 near I-74 reopen after Monday morning crash

Update: All lanes are back open as of 12:05 p.m. but traffic is still moving slow in the area.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash on southbound I-465 is causing problems for drivers on Indy’s southeast side.

The crash occurred near I-74 and Southeastern Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Currently the left 2 lanes are blocked as crews work to clean up the incident. The closure is slowing traffic in both directions.

No one was injured in the crash.