Left 2 lanes of SB I-465 near I-74 reopen after Monday morning crash

Posted 11:02 am, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:09PM, June 19, 2017

Update: All lanes are back open as of 12:05 p.m. but traffic is still moving slow in the area.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash on southbound I-465 is causing problems for drivers on Indy’s southeast side.

The crash occurred near I-74 and Southeastern Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Currently the left 2 lanes are blocked as crews work to clean up the incident. The closure is slowing traffic in both directions.

No one was injured in the crash.

