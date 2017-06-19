Car rams police van on Champs-Elysees, suspect dead

Pedestrians and vehicles take the Champs Elysees avenue near the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris on April 21, 2017. (PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS– France’s interior minister says that a driver who rammed a car carrying explosives into a police convoy on the Champs-Elysees avenue has died after the “attempted attack” on security forces.

Gerard Collomb told reporters near the scene Monday that the man’s motives weren’t immediately clear.

Bomb squad officers are at the scene on the city’s most famous avenue, which is popular with tourists. It was the second major incident on the avenue this year.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation.

