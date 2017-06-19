× Adults, children being rescued from Indianapolis Zoo Skyline ride after 2 cars become stuck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Fire Department is on the scene as two cars are stuck on the Skyline ride at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Officials say there were two adults and a child in the first car, and the other car had one adult and one child inside. Everyone is said to be safe and no injuries have been reported. The Zoo is located at 1200 West Washington Street.

The ride carries visitors along an elevated track above the orangutan exhibit. Similar incidents have occurred over the past few years.

In October 2014, six guests were rescued from the ride after two cars got stuck. It closed in July 2015 after a mechanical problem caused it to stop and trap some riders. Eight riders had to be rescued. The ride reopened in July 2016.

When the ride was set to reopen last summer, Zoo Executive Vice President Rob Shumaker said the ride had been fixed and is safe. He said in-house specialists, Skyline’s manufacturer and a consultant worked on the ride.

The zoo has not commented on Monday’s incident yet. This story is developing.