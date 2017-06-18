× Study finds ISU gives western Indiana’s economy $334M boost

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A study of Indiana State University’s economic impact finds that the school gave a $334 million boost last year to western Indiana’s economy.

The preliminary findings also show that the Terre Haute campus created or supported more than 4,300 jobs in seven western Indiana counties during 2016. That’s about 4 percent of the region’s total jobs, and they generated nearly $144 million in earnings.

The Tribune-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2s0Cqsa ) the school-commissioned study prepared by Thomas P. Miller and Associates found the university’s total regional economic output was $334.5 million.

ISU spokesman Greg Goode says the school is “very grateful” for the state funding it receives. He says taxpayers’ investment enables the university to carry out its educational mission while providing an additional benefit by spurring the region’s economy.

