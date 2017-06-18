Report: Paul George tells Pacers he plans to become free agent after next season

Posted 3:42 pm, June 18, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 12: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 12, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul George has told the Pacers he intends to opt out of his contract after next season, become a free agent in 2018, and leave the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

At 27 years old, George averaged nearly 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and three assists per game for the Pacers last year.

This story will be updated.

 

