Near daily chance for rain this week

The first twelve days of June ranked the 4th driest since 1871, but rain is falling and daily chances for rain will continue for much of this week.

A cold front has passed through central Indiana Sunday evening. Behind the front, drier air is filtering in to the state. By "drier", I mean dew points are dropping in to the 50°s.

An air mass with dew points in the 50°s will still support shower and thunderstorm development Monday afternoon.

The atmosphere will be set up in a way that once the air temperature reaches 74° scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70°s Monday afternoon.

At this time, the best chance for any rain/thunderstorm development should be over the northern half of the state. However, rain is possible throughout central Indiana during the afternoon.

While overall rainfall amounts will be light, a heavy downpour will be possible.

We'll carry another chance for a few showers/thunderstorms Tuesday PM as another cold front is dragged through the state.

OFFICIAL START TO SUMMER

We're just a few dozen hours away from the start of summer. The Summer Solstice begins at 12:24am Wednesday.