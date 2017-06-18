Lebanon police investigating after man is found dead, woman injured in home

Posted 9:18 am, June 18, 2017, by , Updated at 09:20AM, June 18, 2017

LEBANAON, Ind. – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Lebanon home Sunday.

Officers were called to the residence on Dicks Street around 7 a.m.

When police arrived, they say they also found an injured woman. She was then hospitalized. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say it’s unclear at this time what led to the man’s death or the women’s injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

