Adult club shooting on west side leaves 2 shot, one injured

Posted 6:10 am, June 18, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to reports of people shot on the west side.

Around 2:47 a.m., authorities arrived on scene at the Club Venus on West 17th street to find two shot and one injured.

According to police, a large fight occurred inside the club, and security ushered them out.

Witnesses say they then heard gunshots.

One person on the scene was assaulted with a gun and sustained an injury.

The two people shot were taken to Methodist.

All victims are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update the story as more information becomes available.

