× Two ISP cars involved in a crash

RICHMOND, Ind. — Two Indiana State Police cruisers crashed into each other early Saturday morning on US 40 and SW 1st street.

They were responding to a call, with one car trailing the other.

When one of the cars tried to go left, the car that was trailing was going too fast to slow down, before hitting the other vehicle.

