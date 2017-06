× Semi-truck crashes and spills grapes on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A semi truck carrying grapes crashed on I-70 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m., near the north 1-70 split.

Officials say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

It left several grapes all over the road.

There were no other injuries from the crash.