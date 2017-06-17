Question remains for storms overnight Saturday in to Father’s Day

There remains some questions as to whether or not central Indiana will see strong to severe thunderstorms overnight.

We are monitoring an area in northeast Missouri and western Illinois for storm development. Shortly after 6:30pm Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and northern Illinois. The watch is in effect until 2am ET Sunday.

The timing of the watch gives some inside thoughts to SPC’s thinking concerning how quickly storms will be moving and where they might be by 2am. (They think the storms should stay within in the watch area through 2am.)

A few computer models have been suggesting a complex of storms develops in western Illinois Saturday evening and then moves east in to central Indiana. Several computer models suggest a complex develops and quickly dives south versus east. Some computer models suggest not much develops.

At this point, I am not convinced we will see much late tonight. I think we could see rain arriving in central Indiana near daybreak Sunday morning. The chance for rain continuing through mid-afternoon as a cold front passes through the state.

A 27-member computer model ensemble suggests something similar. Chances increasing after 2am, peaking late morning through early afternoon at 55%, then decreasing through late afternoon.

It does appear clouds will break late afternoon from the northwest allowing the sun to pop out. This may trigger a few pop-up showers/thunderstorms by evening.

I’ll continue to monitor the radar this evening and see if the complex in western Illinois develops and moves towards central Indiana. Be sure to follow me on Twitter (@johndissauer) for the latest.