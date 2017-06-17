× Multi-car accident on the north side sends 8 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers responded to a multi-car personal injury accident late Friday night.

Around 10:50 p.m., The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Pike Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived to the intersection of 73rd street and Spring Mill Road to find 7 vehicles involved in a multi-car crash with multiple people injured.

Captain Michael Elder, with IMPD, said it looked like a “train-wreck.”

So much so, that investigators have their work cut out for them.

“We’ll start looking at where the cars are positioned, and the damage done, and talking to drivers when we’re able to, and other witnesses,” he said. “I mean, it won’t be all together tonight.”

EMS transported 8 people, including children, to various hospitals.

One person was even trapped inside of their car.

Authorities had to cut off the roof of the car to extract the person from the vehicle.

It is unknown the extent of the injuries of people involved, although authorities don’t believe they are life-threatening.

Although no one was killed, Gustavo Chavez, with IFD, said after arriving on-scene, they didn’t know what to expect.

“The way some of these cars looked out there, it looks like it could’ve been a lot worse… so it’s definitely a pretty violent wreck,” he said.

Officials say they believe the crash was caused by a vehicle running a red light.

They will be checking the drivers involved for intoxication.

Mike Coovert, a witness to the violent accident, said accidents in this area are frequent, though it was the worst he’s ever seen.

“What goes through your mind, it’s just, you wonder why people just don’t slow down, pay attention,” he said.

Coovert said the curve where Meridian boulevard turns into 73rd street is especially dangerous.

“They’ve asked the city numerous times to do something about this curve down here, because of all the accidents there, and other than putting up signs, no permanent guard rail,” he said. “Nothing to keep the vehicles on the road.”

The accident closed 71st street for a significant amount of time. Debris from various vehicles were strewn across a large area. This includes an engine sitting in a nearby driveway, and a couple overturned vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.