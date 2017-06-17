× Man arrested after stealing police car, 3 other police vehicles damaged

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested a 28-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he reportedly slipped out of handcuffs and stole a police car.

28-year-old Dexter Moss was wanted on an active warrant for robbery and other charges. As Moss was being apprehended on that warrant, he reportedly slipped out of handcuffs, climbed into the driver’s seat of the cruiser and drove away.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Denny on the east side.

He fled in the marked police car with officers in pursuit. The pursuit took the officers through alleys before Moss wrecked head-on into an occupied privately owned vehicle at E. 16th and Euclid Ave.

Officers were behind the suspect, at which time he put the police vehicle in reverse, ramming another police vehicle behind him. In total three IMPD vehicles were damaged and two private owned vehicles were as well.

Moss was arrested on the active warrant for robbery, criminal recklessness with a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license.

He also faces new preliminary charges such as escape, auto theft, fleeing law enforcement, and others.