Indiana to pay law firm $100k to handle Pence email requests

Posted 12:01 pm, June 17, 2017, by

Gov. Mike Pence votes on Nov. 8, 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana is paying $100,000 to a law firm for help dealing with an “unusually high” number of public records requests, most of which seek emails from Vice President Mike Pence’s tenure as governor.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office entered a one-year contract last month with the firm McNeely Stephenson.

More than 50 records requests are pending before Holcomb’s administration. Many are for emails routed through a private AOL.com email address Pence used to conduct state business.

The requests are from private citizens, law firms, political parties and news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Pence hired a firm to review his emails. Thirteen boxes have been turned over so far.

The vice president’s spokesman, Marc Lotter, says Pence’s emails are being preserved “in full compliance with the law.

