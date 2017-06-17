× Indiana fire marshal urges fireworks safety ahead of July 4

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s top firefighter is encouraging fireworks safety as the July 4 holiday approaches.

State Fire Marshal Jim Greeson says most firework-related injuries occur between July 1 and July 7.

State figures show 230 people injured themselves with fireworks last year _ up from 181 reported in 2015.

Greeson says people shouldn’t drink or smoke while lighting fireworks. Those who light fireworks should be in an open area with their audience at a safe distance.

He also says altering fireworks, or making your own at home are no-nos. The same goes for pointing a lit firework at another person.

Greeson says adults should supervise children using fireworks and he urged those who are younger to use glow sticks instead of sparklers, which can burn at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit (649 degrees Celsius).