IMPD: Heroin, AK-47 and other guns confiscated during parole check on northwest side

Posted 4:53 pm, June 17, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis have arrested a man on parole after a routine parole check on the northwest side.

19-year-old Jaylen Thompson was arrested and charged with dealing narcotics, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics and possession of a syringe.

Authorities reportedly were on a parole check when they saw two handguns in plain view inside Thompson’s residence.

Officers immediately applied for a search warrant and found the following items in the home:

  • 3 handguns
  • AK-47 rifle
  • Heroin
  • Digital Scales
  • Ammunition

He was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s