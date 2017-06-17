× IMPD: Heroin, AK-47 and other guns confiscated during parole check on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis have arrested a man on parole after a routine parole check on the northwest side.

19-year-old Jaylen Thompson was arrested and charged with dealing narcotics, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics and possession of a syringe.

Authorities reportedly were on a parole check when they saw two handguns in plain view inside Thompson’s residence.

Officers immediately applied for a search warrant and found the following items in the home:

3 handguns

AK-47 rifle

Heroin

Digital Scales

Ammunition

He was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.