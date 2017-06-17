× IMPD: Guns, drugs and cash found during raid of accused drug dealer’s home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis found numerous guns, drugs and cash while serving a search warrant at the home of a suspected drug dealer Thursday.

Police arrested 36-year-old Rodney Adams Thursday on charges of dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Adams was arrested as he was seen leaving his residence, prior to the search.

Police found the following items in the house:

9 mm Glock handgun

40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun

8 fully loaded M-16 magazines in a chest rig

Around $2500

49 suspected Oxycodone tablets

147 Alprazolam tablets

2.02 grams of suspected crack

11.69 grams of suspected marijuana

Detectives reportedly gathered evidence that Adams was dealing illegal narcotics from the house of his grandparents.

His grandparents told detectives that they thought their grandson was doing something suspicious at the house because when he arrived there was a constant flow of people coming and going from the house.

Adams was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for processing.