× We get close to 90 again today with storm chances sprinkled throughout the weekend

It is going to be a WARM and HUMID afternoon with mostly dry conditions for your Friday. High temperatures will be near 90 with heat indices around 93.

By 5pm there will be an isolated T-storm chance across northern Indiana. This evening by 8pm there will be an isolated T-storm chance but most will stay dry today.

There are several chances for thunderstorms this weekend, but we’ll also see a lot of dry time in the mix as well. Saturday will start off dry, but by 3pm Saturday afternoon there will be a chance for a spot thunderstorm. The chance for rain does go up on Saturday night into Sunday morning. That is looking like it’ll be the wettest and stormiest part of the weekend. Few of those storms could be severe with the northern half of the state in a SLIGHT risk for Saturday through 7am Sunday morning.

Saturday will be the hotter of the two this weekend. We’ll get some relief from the heat and humidity on Sunday, but it will also be the wetter of the two days. We’ll start drying out Sunday afternoon, so if you have a BBQ planned for Sunday afternoon/evening for Father’s Day, it will be drier, less humid and more comfortable.

We start off next week with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and highs in the 70s! More storms return for the middle of next week.