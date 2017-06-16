× Vice President Pence visits Indianapolis for fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS, IN– Vice President Mike Pence visited Indianapolis Friday for a fundraiser for a political action committee he oversees, Great America Committee, at the J.W. Marriott.

The trip comes during a time of heightened political tensions. He arrived to the event to a couple dozen protesters lining the street outside.

“We want to people to know as Hoosiers we do not support Pence and the policies that he represents,” Annette Gross, an organizer of the protest said.

Protesters said policy issues like healthcare drove them to chant and hold signs. Those policies, relations with Cuba, investigations into any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign and Pence hiring outside counsel are grabbing headlines in what some call a contentious political climate.

“This is a very polarized time in American politics and I think you could say that regardless of Pence’s involvement as the vice president but no doubt when he was governor of Indiana there were a lot of people that both loved and hated his position there and as vice president he’s kind of still remained in that role,” Dr. Laura Albright, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis, said.

Indiana republicans said Pence’s role at the fundraiser focused in part on the president’s agenda.

“What they’re trying to move through, and that don’t, which Hoosiers already know not to believe this east coast and west coast media bias but he’s talked about what the good is going on in the country,” Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, said.

Pence tweeted Friday evening, “Great to be back home again in Indiana. Thanks to support of many Hoosiers, President @realDonaldTrump can #MAGA.”

“He said understand that they are committed everyday that the president and he go to work every day to make America better,” Hupfer said.

The protesters cleared out shortly after Pence’s motorcade arrived.