Two arrested in Tipton after allegedly starving 5-year-old boy as punishment. Court documents say the boy was so hungry that he was eating animal feces

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – A Tipton couple is behind bars after police say they starved a 5-year-old child. Even installing surveillance cameras in the kitchen to make sure he was not able to eat.

“I’m sick to my stomach, very sad, and devastated,” said Tipton Police officer Brad Robbins.

It is the worst case of child abuse Officer Robbins says he has ever seen.

“It did not happen overnight. It has been going on for a while,” said Officer Robbins.

Police say 30-year-old Ashleigh Peach and her boyfriend 28-year-old John Parsley abused Parsley’s 5-year-old son. The child lived with the couple for about 6-months. Police say Peach and Parsley reportedly starved, beat, and locked him away in an upstairs bedroom.

“People are wondering why this is just now being dealt with, it is because we did not know about it. DCS did not know about it,” said Officer Robbins.

Doctors say the child only weighed about 30 pounds when he was found and was severely malnourished. Officers found an alarm system on the child’s door that investigators say was used to keep him inside.

“Very loud, would be consistent with that of any commercial fire alarm. It was that loud and could be heard throughout the home,” said Officer Robbins.

Police also found surveillance cameras in the kitchen.

“That was allegedly used to monitor this child going to try to get food because he was so hungry,” said Officer Robbins.

There were six other kids living at the home. Those kids were in good health.

“I have personally played with the Play-Doh and Legos with this little boy. He is a very sweet child and is very bright. He has just been abused,” said Officer Robbins.

Court documents say the other kids told officers the 5-year-old was always in trouble, slept on the floor without blankets, and had not eaten in about two days. If the child tried to eat the other kid’s food, they said Peach told the kids to hit, punch, and kick the 5-year-old.

“This child is somewhat brain-washed and has some social behavioral issues that have arisen from the physical abuse and the emotional abuse,” said Officer Robbins.

Peach and Parsley are behind bars at the Tipton County Jail facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, resulting in serious bodily injury. There were two other adults living in the home at the time of the alleged abuse, both have been interviewed by police. The information from those interviews is now in the hands of the Tipton County Prosecutor, it is up to the prosecutor to file more charges.