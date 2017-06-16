× The final weekend of Spring is here

The final weekend of Spring will be a warm one. We’ll get a preview of Summer with the hottest temperatures of the year this Saturday. The average high this time of year is 81 degrees and we’ll stay above normal this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for scattered strong thunderstorms Saturday. Some storms may become severe late Saturday through early Sunday morning. Our risk for strong thunderstorms will be also with us through the day Sunday.

A cold front will move across the region Sunday night and cooler, less humid weather will settle in early next week. In the meantime, enjoy the weekend and take precautions to protect yourself from the heat.

We’ve already had two, 90-degree days this month.

A number of huge events are going on this weekend.

Don’t leave kids and pets in hot cars this weekend.

