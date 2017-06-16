× Quintessential 90s drink Zima returns for limited time offering ‘zomething different’

If you were to distill the 1990s down to a drink, it would taste like Zima—and now the citrus-flavored malt beverage is back for a limited time.

Zima launched in 1994 as part of a wave of “clear” products like Crystal Pepsi, offering “zomething different” for the 90s party scene. It spawned a legion of imitators before quietly disappearing in 2008, when it was discontinued in the U.S. However, production and sales continued in Japan, where it remained a popular nightclub drink.

Now MillerCoors, banking on nostalgia for the 90s, has brought Zima back to the masses. The rollout began on June 12, and the company said it would be widely available by Fourth of July weekend. It won’t stick around long, though—Zima will stay on store shelves until Labor Day.

Then, just as before, it will disappear.

“Tons of people have been asking for Zima to make a comeback, and this summer seemed like the perfect time,” said Tristan Meline, senior marketing manager of innovation at MillerCoors. “Whether you remember it or not, this summer is your only chance to taste the ‘it’ drink of the 90s.”

Nostalgia for the 90s is strong, making this the perfect time for Zima’s return. The company said the re-launched version stays true to the drink’s roots with the same look and flavor. You’ll notice a “limited release” label on the package.

MillerCoors has fully embraced the idea and 90s nostalgia, launching a colorful, headache-inducing website for the alcoholic beverage.

Monarch Beverage said in a Facebook post that Zima is currently available for Hoosiers.

For your enjoyment, here’s a vintage Zima commercial from the 90s: