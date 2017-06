Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indiana Pacers have released a special 50th anniversary thank you video for the fans on Friday.

"In 49 states it's just basketball, but...well you know the rest" narrates TV play-by-play team Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner.

It features footage from the team's inaugural ABA season in 1967 where not only was the style of play different, so was the attire.

The Pacers are getting ready for the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 22.