Officers arrest man accused of firing shots at victim during east side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS – Quick-acting officers and willing witnesses helped apprehend a man accused of firing several shots at another person on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were in the area of East 10th Street and Tacoma Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when they heard several shots. At just about the same time, a robbery was reported in the 2500 block of East 10th Street.

Officers spoke with the victim who told them he exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect.

The victim told officers that the suspect walked up to his front door and asked to use his cell phone. The victim said he saw what appeared to be a gun in the suspect’s hand. In fact, the gun looked like the same gun stolen from him during a burglary just two days earlier.

The victim and suspect started fighting, and the suspect fled from the apartment. The victim fired one shot at the suspect, and the suspect fired several shots back.

Officers found a male fitting the suspect description in the 1000 block of North Tacoma Avenue and immediately detained him. Witnesses told officers that just before they arrived, the suspect was bending down near a storm drain.

The suspect was identified as Darren Williams, 21. He was arrested on preliminary charges of pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.