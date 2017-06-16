Near northwest side pastor camps out to help community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind –A near northwest side pastor is looking to camp out as a way to raise awareness about problems affecting his neighborhood.

Pastor John Girton Jr, affectionately known as Past G, plans to spend the next 30 days in a tent near the intersection of 30th and MLK. This is something that Girton has done before; he first started the demonstration in 2015.

“Last time was all about listening and hearing what people thought, this time is about delivering,” Girton said.

Using the vacant store fronts of a strip mall, Girton and his team of volunteers say they will provide important community resources for the entire thirty days.

“Everything from job training, job readiness training, health care, infant mortality information, workshops, hiring events, and soft skills training,” Girton said.

Girton added that mental health resources and city/state officials will also be on site to assist those that need help.

While Girton and his initiative have support from organizations like Riley Children’s Hospital, Indiana University Health, Legacy House Victim Services, he says the support he has is only eclipsed by the support he still needs. Girton says that includes support from community members and those with the means and resources to help affect change.

“They can see the tent and that’s great but I want them to see the solutions. We don’t want to wait until another tragedy happens we want to get in front of it,” he said.