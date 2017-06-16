UPDATE: Lafayette police locate missing 11-year-old boy

NBA announces 5-game suspension for Pacers guard Monta Ellis for violating anti-drug policy

Posted 2:10 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 02:24PM, June 16, 2017

Monta Ellis reacts after a foul is called against him during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics on November 11, 2015 (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA announced on Friday that Pacers  guard Monta Ellis has been suspended for five games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard released the following statement about Ellis’ suspension. “Monta’s suspension is a very serious matter to our franchise and it will be dealt with accordingly.”

An NBA player’s first infraction of the league’s drug police results in the mandatory completion of a substance abuse program. Players are fined $25,000 for a second infraction, and they’re suspended for five games after a third infraction.

Four infractions results in a 10-game suspension with five more games suspended after each additional positive drug test.

Ellis began his career in 2005 with the Golden State Warriors. He was picked up by the Pacers in 2015. He played in 74 games and averaged 8.5 points while playing for the pacers this past season.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s