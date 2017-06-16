× NBA announces 5-game suspension for Pacers guard Monta Ellis for violating anti-drug policy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA announced on Friday that Pacers guard Monta Ellis has been suspended for five games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard released the following statement about Ellis’ suspension. “Monta’s suspension is a very serious matter to our franchise and it will be dealt with accordingly.”

The NBA announced Monta Ellis has been suspended for 5 games for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Statement from @PacersKev: pic.twitter.com/3U4UQE8L3A — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 16, 2017

An NBA player’s first infraction of the league’s drug police results in the mandatory completion of a substance abuse program. Players are fined $25,000 for a second infraction, and they’re suspended for five games after a third infraction.

Four infractions results in a 10-game suspension with five more games suspended after each additional positive drug test.

Reggie Bullock and Monta Ellis suspended five games for "violating the NBA's anti-drug policy." Only weed leads to a five-game suspension. — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) June 16, 2017

Ellis began his career in 2005 with the Golden State Warriors. He was picked up by the Pacers in 2015. He played in 74 games and averaged 8.5 points while playing for the pacers this past season.