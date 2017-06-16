LIVE STREAM: President Trump announces revised Cuba policy

Man, 80, drowns in private Bartholomew County lake

Posted 12:20 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:28PM, June 16, 2017

File photo: police car

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man drowned in a private lake in southwestern Bartholomew County.

Officials say the man was reported missing around 8 p.m. Thursday. During a search of the area, the man’s body was found in the water near the lake’s dam.

The man has been identified as Lloyd Grimm, 80.

The coroner’s office says it appears Grimm was cleaning debris from an overflow pipe at the dam when he fell in and drowned.

