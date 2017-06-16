× ISP have identified persons of interest in fatal Flora fire that killed four girls

FLORA, Ind. – Indiana State Police have confirmed that they have identified persons of interest in the fatal Flora fire back in November.

The fire claimed the lives of four young sisters; Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerriele McDonald, 7, and Konnie Welch, 5, after they were trapped inside the home in the 100 block of E. Columbia St.

State Police tell CBS4 that they are “watching” several people who may have something to do with the fire.

The fire is believed to be intentionally set after accelerants were reportedly found in several locations in the home.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Indiana State Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may receive up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.