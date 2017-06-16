Indiana man found guilty of murder in beating death of veteran

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A jury has convicted a northern Indiana man of murder in the beating death of a veteran.

The St. Joseph County jury deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding Jabreeh Davis-Martin, 23, guilty in the January 2016 slaying of Jodie Henderson, 27. Henderson served in the 381st military police company with the Indiana National Guard, and he spent one year in Afghanistan.

Authorities said Davis-Martin attacked Henderson with a bar stool after someone told Davis-Martin that Henderson had romantic feelings for him.

During the trial this week, the jury heard testimony from family members, police, friends of Davis-Martin who said they witnessed the attack, and three men who said the defendant admitted to the murder while in jail.

Witnesses told investigators that on the night of the murder, Davis-Martin “bragged” that he killed a gay man and showed them blood on his shirt, the South Bend Tribune reports. He also said he killed Henderson because the victim tried to “make a gay move” on him.

There is no hate crime law in Indiana which is why Davis-Martin was not charged with a hate crime.

Davis-Martin’s sentencing is set for July 21, and he faces 45 to 65 years in prison.

