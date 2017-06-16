× Family of man killed in hit and run crash on Franklin road prays for justice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A grieving Indianapolis family prays for answers after a man is killed in a hit and run crash on Indy’s east side.

Indianapolis police are continuing to search for the driver who left the scene at 38th and Franklin road.

Police say the 27-year-old victim Darius Webb was walking across 38th street when he was hit and killed by a driver who never stopped.

Webb loved singing gospel music in church choirs. His mom can’t believe she’ll never get to hear her son’s voice again.

“I’m numb. I want somebody to wake me up from this bad dream,” said Webb’s mother Zanetta Smith.

Webb died after police say the driver of a red or maroon Buick Lacrosse hit him and sped away.

“My son was walking across the street. He was just walking across the street and you couldn’t even stop to check on him,” said Smith.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this,” said friend Marion Badger.

Marion prays the driver that killed Darius is held accountable.

“He was like my brother. I got much love for him, so whoever knows anything just please come forward,” said Badger.

“It touched my soul that another person died from a hit and run,” said Khadeeja Smith.

In late 2014, Khadeeja’s 16-year-old daughter Antenia was also killed in a hit and run crash just 4 blocks south at 34th and Franklin road. No arrests were ever made in that case. She hopes Webb’s family doesn’t suffer the same fate.

“It’s been pure agony not knowing who did it. Somebody is running around knowing that they ran my child over,” said Khadeeja.

So far this year in Indianapolis there have been 10 deadly hit and run crashes. That is 4 more than last year at the same time.

“It’s really torn us to pieces,” said Zanetta Smith. “To hit my son and not check on him. What type of person are you? Who are you?”

Police say the suspect likely had significant damage to the front or windshield of their car. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.