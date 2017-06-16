Boil water order in effect for all Columbus residents after E. coli found

Posted 8:11 pm, June 16, 2017, by

Stock photo of boiling water

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus has issued a boil water order through Sunday after tests detected E. Coli.

According to The Republic, officials said all water used for drinking, for making ice, preparing food or washing dishes needs to be boiled for one minute and then cooled before being used.

The city utilities detected the E. coli in city pipes on Wednesday during testing. Tests on Thursday reportedly found E. coli in a well located near the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds.

The order reportedly is in effect for all Columbus utility customers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s