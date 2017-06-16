× Boil water order in effect for all Columbus residents after E. coli found

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus has issued a boil water order through Sunday after tests detected E. Coli.

According to The Republic, officials said all water used for drinking, for making ice, preparing food or washing dishes needs to be boiled for one minute and then cooled before being used.

The city utilities detected the E. coli in city pipes on Wednesday during testing. Tests on Thursday reportedly found E. coli in a well located near the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds.

The order reportedly is in effect for all Columbus utility customers.