UPDATE: 11 children, 1 driver transported to hospital after crash involving church van

Multiple children, driver injured after crash involving church van in Greenfield

Posted 3:12 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:24PM, June 16, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

GREENFIELD, Ind.– First responders are on the scene of a serious crash involving a church van in Greenfield.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. near Hancock Regional Hospital, located at 801 North State Street.

Eleven pre-teen students and a female driver in the van were injured and have been transported for treatment. A total of three vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported from the other cars.

Six of the children were taken to Hancock Regional Hospital, and at least one was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

The van is from Trinity Park United Methodist Church, located at 207 W Park Avenue in Greenfield.

The investigation into the crash is underway.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s