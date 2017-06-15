The heat and humidity stick around into the weekend with daily rain chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will stay shy of the 90 degree mark, however, when you factor in the humidity, heat indices will reach the low to mid 90s.

The wettest part of the day was overnight, however we'll see a few pop up storms during the heat of the day. Few storms could be strong and produce gusty winds and small hail. We will see more dry time than wet with a cloud/sun mix for much of the afternoon, so not everyone will see the rain.

We'll hit 90 degrees again on Friday with very humid conditions.

Most of Friday will be dry, but spotty storms return this weekend.

Storms will be hit or miss on Saturday along with very hot and humid conditions. Unfortunately, it will be wetter for Father's Day on Sunday. We will keep thunderstorm chances through the afternoon, but that front will be responsible for knocking some of the humidity out of the air for early next week. Sunday will be the wetter of the two days this weekend.

Less humid and more comfortable conditions roll in early next week.