Suspect arrested following bomb threat at Community Hospital North surgery center

Posted 5:50 pm, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:39PM, June 15, 2017

Community Hospital North

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Community Health Network says a suspect is in custody after a bomb threat was reported near the Community North campus.

According to police, the suspect was yelling things about a bomb inside the surgery center on the North Campus.

The building was forced to be evacuated. Around 6:30 p.m., Community Health said the suspect was in custody.

The call came in at around 4:34 from an employer saying a person was indicating there was a bomb in the building.

Security officers reportedly apprehended the suspect within two minutes of getting the call, but still had to perform a full bomb check.

According to the hospital security director, 150 people were evacuated and it took around 10 minutes.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, has been charged with disorderly conduct and is reportedly banned from all Community Hospital properties for life.

The hospital is located at 7150 Clearvista Parkway in Indianapolis.

