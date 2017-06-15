× Suspect arrested following bomb threat at Community Hospital North surgery center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Community Health Network says a suspect is in custody after a bomb threat was reported near the Community North campus.

According to police, the suspect was yelling things about a bomb inside the surgery center on the North Campus.

The building was forced to be evacuated. Around 6:30 p.m., Community Health said the suspect was in custody.

The call came in at around 4:34 from an employer saying a person was indicating there was a bomb in the building.

Security officers reportedly apprehended the suspect within two minutes of getting the call, but still had to perform a full bomb check.

According to the hospital security director, 150 people were evacuated and it took around 10 minutes.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, has been charged with disorderly conduct and is reportedly banned from all Community Hospital properties for life.

The hospital is located at 7150 Clearvista Parkway in Indianapolis.

We are aware of a bomb threat at Community North Campus. We are working with @IMPDnews to ensure safety of patients + staff. — Community Health Net (@CHNw) June 15, 2017

Clarification: 8040 Clearvista Professional Building on the North Campus has been evacuated. Not Community Hospital North. — Community Health Net (@CHNw) June 15, 2017

The IMPD bomb squad is onsite sweeping the 8040 building to ensure safety for all. — Community Health Net (@CHNw) June 15, 2017