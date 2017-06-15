State Road 43 lane restrictions to begin Monday in Tippecanoe County

Posted 10:41 am, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:42AM, June 15, 2017

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that a resurfacing project on State Road 43 will begin on or after Monday, June 19,  just south of I-65 to just one half of one mile north of State Road 225. Contractors will be restricting S.R. 43 to one lane in the area during the work.

This patch and resurfacing project on S.R. 43 will cost about $762,615 and will patch U.S. 52 in several areas plus resurface the roadway with a treatment called Ultrathin Bonded Wearing Course (UBWC).

UBWC treatment is utilized to restore surface friction and seal the roadbed from moisture intrusion.  The course-grade asphalt specialty mix is applied at ¾-inch depth.

The project is scheduled for completion in September of this year.

