Shoppers disappointed with liquidation sales at Marsh

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Shoppers rushing to score deals at 18 Marsh locations closing permanently were disappointed after finding out the deals weren't as great as they expected.

The supermarket chain announced the sale of 26 out of 44 remaining locations to 2 companies, including Kroger.

The 18 stores not sold will close permanently and are having liquidation sales to get rid of remaining goods and supplies.

Prices are between 10% and 30% off regular price, but many customers were walking out of the store empty handed.

"Produce doesn’t look that great. They’re not going to get any more produce or anything," said shopper Larry Meyer.

Many shoppers said they hope the store will increase the percentage of liquidation sales next week.

With 18 locations closing permanently, shoppers will now have to find new stores.

"It’s kinda sad. It really is, especially in this area. I don’t know where people are going to go for a grocery store," Meyer said.

"We hate to see them close, because this is our neighborhood and we love coming up here," shopper Earl Miller said.

Marsh initially stated more than 2,000 employees were at risk of losing their lobs. Now, store spokespeople are saying "no comment" to questions asked about the future for the stores employees.

When asked about what will happen to the buildings of the locations closing, the city of Indianapolis said it will be up to the individual property owners of the locations.

Here's a list of stores closing: