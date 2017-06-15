Sen. Donnelly honors Delphi murder victims at Congressional baseball game

WASHINGTON – Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly honored Abby Williams and Libby German during a charity baseball game in Washington D.C. Thursday.
The Democrat donned a Delphi softball jersey to represent the Delphi girls who were murdered in February of this year.
“I have Abby and Libby and Delphi in my heart,” said Donnelly in a video posted on Twitter.
The legislator is one of many participating in the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, a bipartisan game played by members of Congress at Nationals Park.
The game made national headlines Wednesday when House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and multiple others were injured in a shooting while practicing.
Wednesday was the four month anniversary of the murder of Abby and Libby. Click here for a timeline of the events surrounding the tragedy.