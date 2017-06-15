Pavement repairs to slow traffic along I-69 near Anderson this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Weather permitting, construction contractors plan to close the right lane of southbound Interstate 69 during daylight hours on Saturday (June 17) for pavement repairs between State Road 9/Scatterfield Road (Exit 226) and State Road 38/Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. (Exit 222).

Crews plan to close the right lane of southbound I-69 starting at 6 a.m. near mile 223 to remove and re-pave sections. The lane is expected to open before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Motorists should be alert for workers in the area, avoid distractions, abide by reduced work zone speed limits, and keep a safe following distance. Posted and electronic message signs will be used to alert drivers of construction. Motorists, especially those with local destinations, should consider alternate routes to avoid potential backups and delays.

