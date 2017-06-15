× Mosquito group in Tippecanoe County tests positive for West Nile virus

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.– A group of mosquitoes in Tippecanoe County tested positive for West Nile Virus, officials announced Thursday.

The Indiana State Department of Health informed the Tippecanoe County Health Department the virus had been detected on June 14. Officials say the virus was present in the county last year and they were expecting it again this year.

Residents in Tippecanoe County should take precautions when outside between dusk and dawn. Use insect repellent containing DEET and make sure your property is free of standing water, which can serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The virus is transmitted to a human by a mosquito that previously bit an infected bird. Victims who are bitten by an infected mosquito may show symptoms 3-15 days after the bite, but those symptoms are typically mild if they show at all. A few patients may have a more severe form of the virus.

Symptoms include high fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle weakness or paralysis and confusion. Those over the age of 50 or with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable.